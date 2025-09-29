Hello Dark Envoy Community,

We're pleased to announce that Dark Envoy now supports Japanese localization!

This addition arrives with our latest Update 1.8.1, aptly nicknamed "日本語対応アップデート".

This was a significant undertaking, and it wouldn't have been possible without the incredible dedication of a Japanese native known by the nickname PE_YANG. We are immensely grateful for his substantial effort and outstanding collaboration. His passion was evident in every phase of the project, from the precise translation of countless lines of dialogue to rigorous in-game testing. We believe that his work has ensured a truly authentic and immersive experience for all of you.

To learn more about PE_YANG, you can visit his YouTube channel, where he has streamed several public sessions of him testing the Japanese localization:

Beyond Localization: Codex and Further Improvements

But this update isn't just about a new language. The in-game Codex has been updated with a new 'Cinematics' section. At first, all cinematic entries will appear as locked. As you progress through your journey, any cinematic you encounter will be automatically unlocked in the Codex, ready for you to replay whenever you want.

Keep in mind that not all cinematics can be unlocked in a single playthrough. Your in-game choices and any content you might miss will affect which scenes you discover. This encourages multiple playthroughs to unlock the full collection of cinematic moments and experience every facet of the story.

To celebrate this update, and for a limited time only, Dark Envoy is available at a discounted price! This is a fantastic chance for new players to jump into our unique world of magic and technology, and for our Japanese-speaking fans to experience Dark Envoy in their native language.

Patch Notes

Version: 1.8.1.74664; download size: 2.8GB

GENERAL:

Japanese language implemented

Added all in-game cinematics to the Codex (as described above)

FIXES and QOL IMPROVEMENTS:

fixed Sestia's companion quest containing some unexpected steps on finish

fixed timing of subtitles in several cutscene that caused them not to appear correctly

fixed several naming errors on labels of dungeon objects

fixed descriptions on summoner's tree of atonement

updated tutorial so that Vasso appears quicker improving experience for players in 'story' or 'easy' mode

further small changes to other languages resulting from issues found during implementation of Japanese localization not listed here

further small changes to UI (updated: credits, game icon on taskbar, animated in-game loading icon; tweaked animation of recall button to be more subtle; TOT button now opens steam overlay instead of external browser and some other minor layout changes)

We're incredibly thankful for your continued support of Dark Envoy. This update is a direct result of our commitment to delivering the best possible experience... and we have much more in store for the future.

As always, please continue to share your feedback with us!

See you in Jaan!

The Event Horizon Team