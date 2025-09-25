Hi all!

To celebrate the launch of Beat Hazard Arcade on PlayStation, I'm pushing a free update on Steam with 6 new tracks!

Future Funk Squad — "HAZARD BEATS" (exclusive track in the BH3 OST)

Shirobon - chiptunes:

• "Champions of Chiptune"

• "Chiptuna"

• "Fragile Movements"

• "Vectors"

• "WE LIK BRK"

These can be found in the 'Beat Hazard Arcade' album.

Enjoy, and thanks for playing!

Cheers,

Steve

P.S. Beat Hazard Arcade is out now on PlayStation 5 & 4. Learn more here: PlayStation Store

