[New Resonators]
5-Star Resonator: Galbrena (Fusion/Pistols)
※Obtainable through the [From Ashes] Featured Resonator Convene.
5-Star Resonator: Qiuyuan (Aero/Sword)
※Obtainable through the [Wanderer Knows No Far and Near] Featured Resonator Convene.
[New Weapons]
5-Star Weapon: Lux & Umbra (Pistols)
※Obtainable through the [Absolute Pulsation - Lux & Umbra] Featured Weapon Convene.
5-Star Weapon: Emerald Sentence (Sword)
※Obtainable through the [Absolute Pulsation - Emerald Sentence] Featured Weapon Convene.
[New Locations]
Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest
※Accessible in Version 2.7 upon unlocking the Sanguis Plateaus.
Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise
※Reach the location during Main Quest Chapter II Act XI "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides."
[New Echoes]
Nightmare: Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom
New Sonata Effect: Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set)
New Nightmare Purification Challenge: Three Heroes' Crest Nightmare Nest
※In Nightmare Purification, a set number of Nightmare Tacet Discords are available daily. Defeat them to claim the corresponding Echoes without spending Waveplates.
[New Stories]
[Main Quest] Chapter II Act X: The Bygone Shall Always Return
[Main Quest] Chapter II Act XI: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides
[Segue Afterstory] A Stranger in a Strange Land
[New Features]
Added "Resonator Ascension Planner"
Added a new Gallery category: Enemies
Added the option to switch between Terminals
Optimized Global Filter
- Made this feature available across all platforms
- Added Eye Comfort
[Other New Content]
New "Tactical Hologram: Phantom Pain" Challenge: Lioness of Glory
New Sigil: "Lighthouse and Blake Bloom" Medal
New Avatar: Lighthouse and Blake Bloom
※Participate in the Combat Event "Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier" to obtain the Sigil "Lighthouse and Blake Bloom" Medal and the Avatar "Lighthouse and Blake Bloom."
[Special Events]
[Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier] Combat Event
[Septimont Weather Forecast] Featured Platforming Event
[Freeze Frame: Action Highlights] Combat Photography Event
[Lollo Campaign: Ice Savior] Featured Commission Event
[Gifts of Approaching Dawn] 7-Day Login Event
[Gifts of Ink Song] Limited-Time Login Event
Changed files in this update