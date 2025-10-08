[New Resonators]

5-Star Resonator: Galbrena (Fusion/Pistols)

※Obtainable through the [From Ashes] Featured Resonator Convene.

5-Star Resonator: Qiuyuan (Aero/Sword)

※Obtainable through the [Wanderer Knows No Far and Near] Featured Resonator Convene.

[New Weapons]

5-Star Weapon: Lux & Umbra (Pistols)

※Obtainable through the [Absolute Pulsation - Lux & Umbra] Featured Weapon Convene.

5-Star Weapon: Emerald Sentence (Sword)

※Obtainable through the [Absolute Pulsation - Emerald Sentence] Featured Weapon Convene.

[New Locations]

Sanguis Plateaus - Three Heroes' Crest

※Accessible in Version 2.7 upon unlocking the Sanguis Plateaus.

Plane of Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise

※Reach the location during Main Quest Chapter II Act XI "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides."

[New Echoes]

Nightmare: Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian, Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom

New Sonata Effect: Flamewing's Shadow (3pcs Set)

New Nightmare Purification Challenge: Three Heroes' Crest Nightmare Nest

※In Nightmare Purification, a set number of Nightmare Tacet Discords are available daily. Defeat them to claim the corresponding Echoes without spending Waveplates.

[New Stories]

[Main Quest] Chapter II Act X: The Bygone Shall Always Return

[Main Quest] Chapter II Act XI: Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides

[Segue Afterstory] A Stranger in a Strange Land

[New Features]

Added "Resonator Ascension Planner"

Added a new Gallery category: Enemies

Added the option to switch between Terminals

Optimized Global Filter

- Made this feature available across all platforms

- Added Eye Comfort

[Other New Content]

New "Tactical Hologram: Phantom Pain" Challenge: Lioness of Glory

New Sigil: "Lighthouse and Blake Bloom" Medal

New Avatar: Lighthouse and Blake Bloom

※Participate in the Combat Event "Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier" to obtain the Sigil "Lighthouse and Blake Bloom" Medal and the Avatar "Lighthouse and Blake Bloom."

[Special Events]

[Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier] Combat Event

[Septimont Weather Forecast] Featured Platforming Event

[Freeze Frame: Action Highlights] Combat Photography Event

[Lollo Campaign: Ice Savior] Featured Commission Event

[Gifts of Approaching Dawn] 7-Day Login Event

[Gifts of Ink Song] Limited-Time Login Event