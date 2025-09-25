News:

1. Character portraits added to Ark Lab dialogues Description: In story dialogues related to the Ark Lab, character portraits are now displayed in the dialogue window to enhance immersion and presentation.



2. New illustration inserts in Ark Lab journals Description: Certain Ark Lab journals now feature illustration inserts during dialogues. These visuals appear alongside the story to reinforce atmosphere and world-building. More illustrations will be added to additional journals in future updates.



3. New quest: "Fragments of an Ancient Language" Description: The scholar expedition has run into trouble in the Everwinter Steps and urgently requires assistance. Adventurers can lend their aid to help complete the ancient language investigation.



4. Yggdrasil Alchemy: New crafting formulas Description: The Lv2 “Hod” and “Chokmah” enchantments have unlocked new Core Nodes, now available for crafting through the Yggdrasil Alchemy system.