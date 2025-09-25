 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20122803 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

News:


1. Character portraits added to Ark Lab dialogues

Description: In story dialogues related to the Ark Lab, character portraits are now displayed in the dialogue window to enhance immersion and presentation.

2. New illustration inserts in Ark Lab journals

Description: Certain Ark Lab journals now feature illustration inserts during dialogues. These visuals appear alongside the story to reinforce atmosphere and world-building. More illustrations will be added to additional journals in future updates.

3. New quest: "Fragments of an Ancient Language"

Description: The scholar expedition has run into trouble in the Everwinter Steps and urgently requires assistance. Adventurers can lend their aid to help complete the ancient language investigation.

4. Yggdrasil Alchemy: New crafting formulas

Description: The Lv2 “Hod” and “Chokmah” enchantments have unlocked new Core Nodes, now available for crafting through the Yggdrasil Alchemy system.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hope_Trigger_content Depot 1727911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link