25 September 2025 Build 20122645 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Building System Update

Overhauled the building system to give you much more freedom and creativity when designing your tavern!

Added a grid for better alignment when placing objects

Added walls, railings and ceilings to customize your tavern interior

  • Exterior Walls: You can now change and customize your tavern’s outer walls, place a window or a soldi wall whereever you want

  • Interior Walls: Place, move, or remove walls inside your tavern to shape rooms exactly as you like.

  • Ceilings & Floors: Build or remove ceilings and floors to create multi-level layouts and unique designs.

  • More Flexibility: Overall placement and customization have been improved, giving you far more options to personalize your tavern.

  • Stairs: Two variants of stairs to reach the first floor, if you don't want to - just remove it.

Full Update:

Updates

  • Added walls and beams which can build inside the tavern.

  • Partition walls inside taverns can be removed

  • Changed the publisher starting Intro and lowered the volume

  • Added guide lines to the building menu to better align objects

  • Picked items in the building menu now go back to their previous location when clicking the right mouse button instead of being destroyed

  • Displays the variants of a building category to easier find them

  • Added a function to keep bookings until the tavern closes

  • Made some changes of the tavern near the church (Could cause into problems, where buildings must be replaced)

  • Added the amount of current tavern level points on for sale sheets

  • Switched the Mouse Sensitivity to “Control” and added an option to invert mouse

  • Guests will now only be waked up from the doorman instead of thrown out

  • Added more jokes in the german version (still not funny)

  • Added a task for workers which disallows tapping drinks

  • Some smaller changes

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where tavern level points get lost after canceling buying a tavern

  • Fixed a bug where Moonmushrooms spawn twice on a meal after loading

  • Fixed object “flickering” when a wall object can’t be placed

  • Fixed a bug where empty kitchen boxes were prioritized over boxes containing the same item.

  • Improved Cutting boards so you don’t have to press E too fast

  • Fixed a kitchen bug, where you can cut an item on full boxes, then you can’t interact with that item anymore

  • Workers now have a voice again

  • Fixed the storage text on inner bar counters

  • Improved delivery Cart physics and navigation

  • Improved the timings in a conversation

  • Improved collision of the woodwalls

  • Fixed a bug, where some tasks are not displayed after hiring a worker

  • Fixed a bug, where 2 bards could be booked

  • Fixed a bug, where the lute of a bard disappears after booking

Changed files in this update

