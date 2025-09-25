Overhauled the building system to give you much more freedom and creativity when designing your tavern!

Stairs: Two variants of stairs to reach the first floor, if you don't want to - just remove it.

More Flexibility: Overall placement and customization have been improved, giving you far more options to personalize your tavern.

Ceilings & Floors: Build or remove ceilings and floors to create multi-level layouts and unique designs.

Interior Walls: Place, move, or remove walls inside your tavern to shape rooms exactly as you like.

Exterior Walls: You can now change and customize your tavern’s outer walls, place a window or a soldi wall whereever you want

Added walls and beams which can build inside the tavern.

Partition walls inside taverns can be removed

Changed the publisher starting Intro and lowered the volume

Added guide lines to the building menu to better align objects

Picked items in the building menu now go back to their previous location when clicking the right mouse button instead of being destroyed

Displays the variants of a building category to easier find them

Added a function to keep bookings until the tavern closes

Made some changes of the tavern near the church (Could cause into problems, where buildings must be replaced)

Added the amount of current tavern level points on for sale sheets

Switched the Mouse Sensitivity to “Control” and added an option to invert mouse

Guests will now only be waked up from the doorman instead of thrown out

Added more jokes in the german version (still not funny)

Added a task for workers which disallows tapping drinks