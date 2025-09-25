Building System Update
Overhauled the building system to give you much more freedom and creativity when designing your tavern!
Added a grid for better alignment when placing objects
Added walls, railings and ceilings to customize your tavern interior
Exterior Walls: You can now change and customize your tavern’s outer walls, place a window or a soldi wall whereever you want
Interior Walls: Place, move, or remove walls inside your tavern to shape rooms exactly as you like.
Ceilings & Floors: Build or remove ceilings and floors to create multi-level layouts and unique designs.
More Flexibility: Overall placement and customization have been improved, giving you far more options to personalize your tavern.
Stairs: Two variants of stairs to reach the first floor, if you don't want to - just remove it.
Full Update:
Updates
Added walls and beams which can build inside the tavern.
Partition walls inside taverns can be removed
Changed the publisher starting Intro and lowered the volume
Added guide lines to the building menu to better align objects
Picked items in the building menu now go back to their previous location when clicking the right mouse button instead of being destroyed
Displays the variants of a building category to easier find them
Added a function to keep bookings until the tavern closes
Made some changes of the tavern near the church (Could cause into problems, where buildings must be replaced)
Added the amount of current tavern level points on for sale sheets
Switched the Mouse Sensitivity to “Control” and added an option to invert mouse
Guests will now only be waked up from the doorman instead of thrown out
Added more jokes in the german version (still not funny)
Added a task for workers which disallows tapping drinks
Some smaller changes
Fixes
Fixed a bug where tavern level points get lost after canceling buying a tavern
Fixed a bug where Moonmushrooms spawn twice on a meal after loading
Fixed object “flickering” when a wall object can’t be placed
Fixed a bug where empty kitchen boxes were prioritized over boxes containing the same item.
Improved Cutting boards so you don’t have to press E too fast
Fixed a kitchen bug, where you can cut an item on full boxes, then you can’t interact with that item anymore
Workers now have a voice again
Fixed the storage text on inner bar counters
Improved delivery Cart physics and navigation
Improved the timings in a conversation
Improved collision of the woodwalls
Fixed a bug, where some tasks are not displayed after hiring a worker
Fixed a bug, where 2 bards could be booked
Fixed a bug, where the lute of a bard disappears after booking
