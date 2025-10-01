Excuse the somewhat click-baity title. I am, of course, not out. Just leaving for a week of vacation next week. But more on that after the real news: The past few weeks have been very exciting, so I am happy to do a good old, boring game world relaunch again. Today, Junkers takes off for its 8th round.

Naturally, the world comes with all the updates and changes introduced with version 6.12 plus a small data patch. Other than that, it runs on a fairly vanilla configuration, including used aircraft at start. Junkers will end mid-May 2026 and as always, you can find the key stats from round 7 on the forums.

To celebrate the relaunch, credits will be off 10% until Friday!

And on that vacation I mentioned: I'll be off to Greece for a week starting this Friday. As I will actually be travelling and physically out of the office, my access to emails and ticket systems will be (intentionally) limited. My colleagues and community moderators will be keeping an eye on things and anything urgent will be escalated to me, of course. But don't expect a response to a name change request between the 3rd and the 12th of October ;-)