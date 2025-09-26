1.0 release is here!

The game is now out of Early Access!

New Stars End Game Update:

New:

- Star Creation Rocket

- Random Planet Creation Rocket

- 4 Space Station Platforms

- Craftable Spaceship Warping Upgrade

- Craftable Spaceship Inventory Upgrade

- Craftable Stack Size Upgrade

- Having the Fusion Reactor built now increases your world's crafting speed to x2. If you already play at x2, this won't affect you.

- (backend) Added a world origin shifting system to allow for larger travel distances. Pray nothing is gonna break!

Misc:

- Antimatter recipe now gives back the Particle Container.

- Made some hunger/electricity messages auto close after a while.

- Fixed Power Fuel Generator says it generates 600 electricity when it's actually generating 900.

- Made the starting message come up less often (from building the starting fabricator)

Thanks for your support!

If you find any issues or have any feedback please let me know still, I'll still do my best to update with any needed fixes if there is anything!