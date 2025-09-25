Greetings, Rivals! We're thrilled to announce the upcoming patch drops on September 25th, 2025, at 09: 00 :00 (UTC) ! This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required! Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action. Here's what's coming in this patch:

All-New Content

Maps and Modes

Explore the mystical City of the Immortals in our new Convergence map: K'un-Lun: Heart of Heaven.

New Event: Shou-Lao's Blessing

The long silence has ended, the Immortal Dragon Shou-Lao has awakened! His glory and blessings await every brave warrior!

Complete Shou-Lao's Blessing for a FREE Costume Coin, 500 Units, and 500 Unstable Molecules!

Event Period: September 25th, 2025, 09: 00 :00 to October 9th, 2025, 09: 00 :00

New In Store

1. Hela - The Grim Lady Bundle

2. Hela - The Grim Lady Emoji Bundle

3. New Ultimate Ability VFX:

a. Invisible Woman - Azure Shade

b. Mantis - Oceanic Harmony

c. The Punisher - Aqua Arsenal

Available from: September 26th, 2025, at 02: 00 :00(UTC)

All-New Accessories

Added new Accessories for Magneto, Scarlet Witch, Luna Snow, and Cloak & Dagger. They'll be available to exchange in the Store after the update.

New Additions and Optimizations

1. Accessory Points can now also be earned in Arcade matches. The amount varies by mode.

2. In-game Tournament Livestreams Hub: Watch the Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 matches live from the new in-game Livestreams under the Tournament tab!

3. Resource Rumble Updates:

a. Faster match pace, with more focus on the first two available areas:

i. Reduce resources in each Available Area from 210 to 200.

ii. Increase Rumble Phase Breakpoint from 60 to 100.

iii. Reduce Extraction Phase resource target for victory from 360 to 300.

iv. Reduce Rumble Phase resource target for victory from 300 to 200.

v. Rumble Phase Rumble Speed-Ups have been adjusted to fit new values.

b. Spawn room speed-ups and jump pads at points A & C have been adjusted for heroes without mobility abilities to quickly get back into the action.

Twitch Drops

With Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 2 kicking off in major regions, tournament Twitch Drops are here! Simply accumulate the required viewing time to claim your rewards.

This round's drops include the Rocket Raccoon - Will of Galacta costume along with related bundle content.

Drops Period: September 25th, 2025, at 14: 00 :00 (UTC) to October 23rd, 2025, at 09: 00 :00

Fixes

All Platforms

1. We've iced an issue with Human Torch's 'Hot & Trending' Achievement that could cause it to fail in rare cases.

2. Fixed a bug where the Battle Pass bonus was playing invisibility cloak at the results screen, but we've revealed it for good!

3. Squashed a bug where the player name anonymity effect in the top-left voice prompt stubbornly stuck around like Loki's tricks, even after the time limit expired.

4. Stopped a dizzying spectator situation where switching to follow-cam and rotating your view with a controller, followed by using keyboard shortcuts, may cause directional inputs to twist like Doctor Strange's portals!

Heroes

1. Mister Fantastic's Stretching the Limits: Fixed an issue where Reed's Stretch Punch could occasionally fail to deal damage when sweeping through targets. No more missed punches, Reed's reach is as fantastic as ever!

2. Mister Fantastic's Rubber Rebound: Resolved an issue where the projectile after absorbing damage with Reflexive Rubber sometimes didn't deal damage. Now, Reed's payback is truly fantastic!

3. Peni Parker's Spider-Sync: Addressed a bug where, during her Ultimate Ability, the sound effect for deploying Spider-Drones didn't match the actual spawn rate while moving. Now Peni and SP//dr are perfectly in sync, no more off-beat spider drops!

4. Luna Snow's Frosty Footwork Fix: Some of Luna's costumes had her sliding slightly off-center during her Ultimate Ability dance. Now, her performance stays perfectly centered on stage, no more straying too far from the spotlight!

The Marvel Rivals universe is ever-evolving, and we have plenty more surprises and updates on the horizon. Stay tuned to our official announcements for more!