September 25th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Default Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where R7's damage bonus would carry over to the next Abyss run
Fixed missing icons for Ark canisters
New Features
Added 6 new Blackdog patch sets
Beta Branch Update
New Weapons
SENTINEL: Sacrifices some performance for tracking modules. More weapon resources consumed = more bullets fired
SUPPRESS: Fires shotgun pellets. Every 4th Attack fires enhanced rounds. More resources = more pellets and higher damage
SPLASH: Launches paint rounds that deal AoE damage. Every 4th shot fires enhanced paint. More resources = more enhanced paint rounds
JIMMY: Fires fishbones that split into bone spikes. More resources = more bone spikes
FAMINE: Fires homing Piercing bullets. More resources = larger magazine capacity
THUNDERBOLT: Periodically fires enhanced lightning arrows. More resources = higher attack speed and damage
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.
