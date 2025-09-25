 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20122410 Edited 25 September 2025 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

September 25th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where R7's damage bonus would carry over to the next Abyss run

  • Fixed missing icons for Ark canisters

New Features

  • Added 6 new Blackdog patch sets

Beta Branch Update

New Weapons

  • SENTINEL: Sacrifices some performance for tracking modules. More weapon resources consumed = more bullets fired

  • SUPPRESS: Fires shotgun pellets. Every 4th Attack fires enhanced rounds. More resources = more pellets and higher damage

  • SPLASH: Launches paint rounds that deal AoE damage. Every 4th shot fires enhanced paint. More resources = more enhanced paint rounds

  • JIMMY: Fires fishbones that split into bone spikes. More resources = more bone spikes

  • FAMINE: Fires homing Piercing bullets. More resources = larger magazine capacity

  • THUNDERBOLT: Periodically fires enhanced lightning arrows. More resources = higher attack speed and damage

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games

