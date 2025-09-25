September 25th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Default Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where R7's damage bonus would carry over to the next Abyss run

Fixed missing icons for Ark canisters

New Features

Added 6 new Blackdog patch sets

Beta Branch Update

New Weapons

SENTINEL : Sacrifices some performance for tracking modules. More weapon resources consumed = more bullets fired

SUPPRESS : Fires shotgun pellets. Every 4th Attack fires enhanced rounds. More resources = more pellets and higher damage

SPLASH : Launches paint rounds that deal AoE damage. Every 4th shot fires enhanced paint. More resources = more enhanced paint rounds

JIMMY : Fires fishbones that split into bone spikes. More resources = more bone spikes

FAMINE : Fires homing Piercing bullets. More resources = larger magazine capacity

THUNDERBOLT: Periodically fires enhanced lightning arrows. More resources = higher attack speed and damage

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that multiplayer between different branches is unavailable due to version differences.

Veewo Games