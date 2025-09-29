Hello, hello!

Today's Trivia Tricks update introduces an entirely new and highly requested game mode: Team Trivia!

Form up to 4 teams of your friends or CPUs and work your collective brain cells to the top!

Team Trivia is fully compatible with all the features you would expect, such as Friend Pass, Steam Workshop, and Twitch Integration!

Don't worry about uneven numbers! An answering bonus will automatically kick in for smaller teams to ensure a fair match. You could even stack everybody against a single player and make your own Co-op Vs. Boss mode!

Lastly, Trivia Tricks is also on sale!

Now, I know most of you reading this will already own the full game, but do think of those pals of yours who are trapped in the cosmetically-starved world of Friend Pass. Please consider gifting them a copy of the game and some individuality to go with it! What a good friend you are!

As always, thank you for following Trivia Tricks! Do consider leaving an honest Steam Review letting us know what you think about the game. This helps Trivia Tricks to find more quiz heads on Steam. Thanks for all your support!



