0.0.50 is now live!
Fleshed out notes will be available in a few days.
What's new in this build:
Added the 'Giant Skeleton' plotline
Added combat damage predictions
Finished upper route of world 3
0.0.50
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2614282
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2614283
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2614284
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update