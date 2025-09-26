 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20122364 Edited 26 September 2025 – 04:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
0.0.50 is now live!

Fleshed out notes will be available in a few days.

What's new in this build:

Added the 'Giant Skeleton' plotline
Added combat damage predictions
Finished upper route of world 3

