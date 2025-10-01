Your support makes these updates possible.

Dear Stormworkers,This update introduces new flexible ammo belts for guns! Like all weapons content, they can be placed cosmetically in the base game but require the Search & Destroy DLC to operate.These new belt components can be placed like regular components, then linked together using the rope tool. This generates a flexible chain of links in the ammo chain. This is a long requested feature, and has been asked for since before the Search and Destroy DLC was even released!We have also added a new node for detaching ropes from winches and some anchors using logic.We have also made some minor fixes and improvements, please see the patch notes below for details.Much love <3,The Stormworks DevelopersPatch Notesv1.15.4Feature - Ammo belt feed components for various ammo belt sizesFeature - Detach node for winches, hose and cable anchorsFix - #27526 Fixed sail paint color in multiplayerFix - #27751 Fixed physics issue on object at Terminal CamodoFix - #28188 Fixed issue with sea fort prison door