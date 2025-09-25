This is the largest and most complex operation to date. The ruins sprawl into Sacrificial Pits, collapsing shrines, and sanctums drenched in the remnants of failed invocations. Expect heavier anomaly presence and more intricate detection requirements.

Key Notes:

The biggest mission zone yet — larger layouts, more feeds, more Breaches

New Breaches woven into the cult’s desecrated environment

Difficulty escalated — survival demands precision, vigilance, and endurance

This deployment is not recommended for untested agents.

Proceed only if you are prepared to fail — repeatedly.

— Control