25 September 2025 Build 20122243 Edited 25 September 2025 – 13:52:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the largest and most complex operation to date. The ruins sprawl into Sacrificial Pits, collapsing shrines, and sanctums drenched in the remnants of failed invocations. Expect heavier anomaly presence and more intricate detection requirements.

Key Notes:

  • The biggest mission zone yet — larger layouts, more feeds, more Breaches

  • New Breaches woven into the cult’s desecrated environment

  • Difficulty escalated — survival demands precision, vigilance, and endurance

This deployment is not recommended for untested agents.

Proceed only if you are prepared to fail — repeatedly.

Control

