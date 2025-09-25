This is the largest and most complex operation to date. The ruins sprawl into Sacrificial Pits, collapsing shrines, and sanctums drenched in the remnants of failed invocations. Expect heavier anomaly presence and more intricate detection requirements.
Key Notes:
The biggest mission zone yet — larger layouts, more feeds, more Breaches
New Breaches woven into the cult’s desecrated environment
Difficulty escalated — survival demands precision, vigilance, and endurance
This deployment is not recommended for untested agents.
Proceed only if you are prepared to fail — repeatedly.
— Control
Changed files in this update