Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring multiple balance adjustments to optimize the combat experience and game balance. Below are the detailed update notes:

Artifact Trap Reaction Time: Reduced the reaction time for certain Artifact traps.

Bunny-Shaped Buns and Longevity Buns Effect Adjustment: HP restoration reduced from 25%/50% Max HP to 20%/40% Max HP.

Lotus Effect Adjustment: Shortened Lotus duration, increased effect range, and changed the granted state from Regeneration I to Regeneration II.

Body Protection Effect Adjustment: Damage absorption for Body Protection I and Body Protection II reduced from 20/40 to 15/30.

Fate Tablet Effect Balance: Balanced the effects of certain Fate Tablets with extreme strength or usage frequency.

Talent Balance Adjustment: Balanced certain talents with extreme win rates to enhance game fairness.

Hanged Man Technique Adjustment: Modified the launch method of Hanged Man’s Spectral Hat Toss to improve control experience.

Scoring System Diversification: Adjusted the scoring system to increase the variety of game evaluations.