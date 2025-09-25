 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121993 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Features
- Added the Fake News
- Once per day, right before the next day’s news, you can choose to spread one fake news item.
- Configure via three dropdowns: target type (category/company) → target item → sentiment (positive/negative).
- Fake news is weaker than real news and lasts for one day; a one-day cooldown applies after use.
- Fake news items appear in the news list with the [Fake News] label at the start of the title.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed UI labeling errors and parts of UI graphics.
- Addressed minor stability and performance issues.

