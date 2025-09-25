New Features

- Added the Fake News

- Once per day, right before the next day’s news, you can choose to spread one fake news item.

- Configure via three dropdowns: target type (category/company) → target item → sentiment (positive/negative).

- Fake news is weaker than real news and lasts for one day; a one-day cooldown applies after use.

- Fake news items appear in the news list with the [Fake News] label at the start of the title.



Bug Fixes

- Fixed UI labeling errors and parts of UI graphics.

- Addressed minor stability and performance issues.