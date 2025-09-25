 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121972 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:26:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Fixed an issue where the option for SDFGI would appear as on, even when turned off.

  • Added a sword and staff icon to the spell information panel to help players determine what stat the spell scales with.

