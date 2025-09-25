 Skip to content
25 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Important:

New Chinese Localization! A huge thank you to our friend 杨圣乐 for the high-quality translation! ❤️

  • Reworked the tutorial system;

  • Added a "Sprint Mode" setting that lets you choose between "Hold to Sprint" and "Toggle Sprint".

  • Added a Cash Register for sale in the store. It's for convenient customer service at the table; 🎉

  • Added Steam Cloud support.

Fixes:

  • Fixed items getting stuck in the air when thrown too quickly;

  • Resolved an issue where changing the Shadow Quality settings wouldn't take effect.

Other Changes:

  • Increased walking speed by 30%;

  • Players can now carry up to three fuses at once;

  • Increased the minimum time the vault door stays open;

  • and several other minor changes.

