Important:
New Chinese Localization! A huge thank you to our friend 杨圣乐 for the high-quality translation! ❤️
Reworked the tutorial system;
Added a "Sprint Mode" setting that lets you choose between "Hold to Sprint" and "Toggle Sprint".
Added a Cash Register for sale in the store. It's for convenient customer service at the table; 🎉
Added Steam Cloud support.
Fixes:
Fixed items getting stuck in the air when thrown too quickly;
Resolved an issue where changing the Shadow Quality settings wouldn't take effect.
Other Changes:
Increased walking speed by 30%;
Players can now carry up to three fuses at once;
Increased the minimum time the vault door stays open;
and several other minor changes.
Changed files in this update