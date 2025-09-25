 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121870 Edited 25 September 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Simplified the guidance text that indicates which animal sizes are appropriate for each bullet caliber.

  • Changed the color of the UNCOMMON pelt type from green to grayish-brown. This applies to the following animals:
    Red Deer, Moose, Puma, Mule Deer, Red Fox, Raccoon, American Bison, Alpine Ibex, Rhino, Giraffe, Ostrich, Gazelle, Warthog, Hyena, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, Hippo, Macaque, Lynx

  • Fixed an issue where the basecamp upgrade in Lost Land was not being applied.

  • Corrected several translation-related errors.

Changed files in this update

