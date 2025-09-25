Bug Fixes

Simplified the guidance text that indicates which animal sizes are appropriate for each bullet caliber.

Changed the color of the UNCOMMON pelt type from green to grayish-brown. This applies to the following animals:

Red Deer, Moose, Puma, Mule Deer, Red Fox, Raccoon, American Bison, Alpine Ibex, Rhino, Giraffe, Ostrich, Gazelle, Warthog, Hyena, Lion, Leopard, Buffalo, Hippo, Macaque, Lynx

Fixed an issue where the basecamp upgrade in Lost Land was not being applied.