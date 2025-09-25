Patch-Notes

Hey everyone, I wanted to provide a bit of info behind the contents of this week's update:



New Tier 1 Dungeon,

We've been happy to see people enjoying the dungeon content added over the last month and so it's been high on our list to provide an avenue for players earlier in the game to be able to access some more interesting and rewarding PVE content.



With this update we are adding a new type of dungeon which can be found and attempted very early in the game and is designed to be a players first combat encounter and solo-able (but also scaling with more players). In contrast to the Sentinel dungeon we are aiming to have this dungeon be more repeatable with a lower reset time. We will be incorporating it into the onboarding in an upcoming update.



It will take some time for these to be placed throughout the world but they should be available within a few minutes, with more being added over the day.



QoL and Improvements to Hunting (and beyond),

We've heard your feedback and we agree hunting is in some need of improvements. We have some larger changes planned but in the mean time we had a few simple but powerful quality of life improvements which should make hunting especially smoother but also have positive impacts on other professions. These changes include:

Mounts can now be toggled to follow you (context menu in vault). This makes mounts particularly useful for hunting since as you chase your prey, your mount will follow you preventing the need to run all the way back to your cart.,

Hunted animal cargo can now go directly into nearby deployables like gathering from resources.,

Added the option to have items and cargo go directly into deployables when nearby (instead of first filling inventory). This is also most useful in hunting (when combined with the above change) as having hunted animals go onto your back encumbers you and slows down the flow of moving onto your next target.,

Deployable Cargo Balance,

This has been long overdue but this update brings a massive rebalancing of the deployable cargo storage, increasing cargo storage by a significant amount for all deployables. This is the first step in a series of changes which are intending to make logistics, gathering and merchanting more viable.



What's Next - Monthly Update,

Next week will be the monthly update which will be bringing some exciting new stuff focused around sailing and merchanting.



Patch-Notes

You will need to download the new build on steam.

Added,

T1 dungeon, items and cosmetics,,

Ability to make mounts follow you,,

Inventory setting to fill nearby deployables first,,

Reply to direct messages using /r or /reply,,

A new system that allows us to spawn new resources in the world,,

Changed,

Increased the amount of cargo that can be stored in deployables across the board,,

HexCoins are no longer allowed to be listed in the marketplace,,

Split up inverted camera setting into two settings,,

Map now opens at the last used zoom level,,

Fixed,