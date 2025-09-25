- The Shore renamed to The Summit
Improvements :
- Enhanced tutorial with button sprites for all commands in Whispers
- Added Gamepad button icon to the skip instruction
- Simplified mouse button diplay using (LMB RMB MMB)
- Added End Level Camera in Level 07
- Enhanced collectible PopUp Animation
Fixes :
- Fixed Enemies AI behaviour during Pause
- Level 5 save issue resolved, progression is now tracked correctly
- Fixed many missing localized texts in Speedrun Menu, End Level Menu...
- Fixed 'Ghost Turret' in Sparks shooting at player
- Fixed timer not starting in Speedrun mode
- Fixed Exploration menu not updating after completing a level in Main Cycle
- Generator is now activable without Blast (same as 2014 version)
- Improved thumbnails quality in Playlist menu
- Fixed Tooltip text wrapping issue in French
- Fixed Master Logs in The Summit
- Playlist Add/Remove buttons now refreshed correctly when changing state
- Cycle Mode now maintains your total time after level restarts
- Don't count Dev Logs in Archivist Achievement, display only 20 logs and keep dev logs secret.
