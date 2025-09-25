 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121761 Edited 25 September 2025 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Change :
  • The Shore renamed to The Summit


Improvements :
  • Enhanced tutorial with button sprites for all commands in Whispers
  • Added Gamepad button icon to the skip instruction
  • Simplified mouse button diplay using (LMB RMB MMB)
  • Added End Level Camera in Level 07
  • Enhanced collectible PopUp Animation


Fixes :
  • Fixed Enemies AI behaviour during Pause
  • Level 5 save issue resolved, progression is now tracked correctly
  • Fixed many missing localized texts in Speedrun Menu, End Level Menu...
  • Fixed 'Ghost Turret' in Sparks shooting at player
  • Fixed timer not starting in Speedrun mode
  • Fixed Exploration menu not updating after completing a level in Main Cycle
  • Generator is now activable without Blast (same as 2014 version)
  • Improved thumbnails quality in Playlist menu
  • Fixed Tooltip text wrapping issue in French
  • Fixed Master Logs in The Summit
  • Playlist Add/Remove buttons now refreshed correctly when changing state
  • Cycle Mode now maintains your total time after level restarts
  • Don't count Dev Logs in Archivist Achievement, display only 20 logs and keep dev logs secret.

