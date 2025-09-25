Interface:

In voice chat, default setting changed to "Hear only group members".

Added display of the game camera’s view direction on the fullscreen map.

Fixed display of the rotation angle characteristic icon for outboard motors.

Added display of hotkey on the Translocator icon.

Added display of hotkey on the "Take All" button.

Game & Quests:

Added a quest to the starting questline to simplify initial access to the base. Access to the base is now possible before hiring a manager.

Fixed quest names in the starting questline for obtaining a boat from the Shipbuilder.

Fixed marker in the Atmans bomb quest.

After boarding a new boat, its hull is now automatically added to the list of blueprints at the base.

Balance:

Fixed a bug where the Steering Cabins bonus to battery durability also incorrectly affected hull side durability.

Alter Ego skill "Equipment Master" now adds 3, 6, 9, 12, and 15 units of generated energy per hull rank instead of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 earlier.

Kichiro and Paul’s skill "Equipment Master" now adds 3 units of generated energy per hull rank instead of 1 earlier.

Increased speed gain from Rank 1 outboard motor from 5 to 7.

Increased speed gain from Rank 2 outboard motor from 10 to 14.

Increased base energy generation of all hulls. Rank 1 hulls now average up to 30, Rank 5 hulls up to 90 ("ST Okta" with its 600 remains unchanged).