25 September 2025 Build 20121722 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Interface:

  • Added display of hotkey on the "Take All" button.

  • Added display of hotkey on the Translocator icon.

  • Fixed display of the rotation angle characteristic icon for outboard motors.

  • Added display of the game camera’s view direction on the fullscreen map.

  • In voice chat, default setting changed to "Hear only group members".

Game & Quests:

  • After boarding a new boat, its hull is now automatically added to the list of blueprints at the base.

  • Fixed marker in the Atmans bomb quest.

  • Fixed quest names in the starting questline for obtaining a boat from the Shipbuilder.

  • Added a quest to the starting questline to simplify initial access to the base. Access to the base is now possible before hiring a manager.

Balance:

  • Fixed a bug where the Steering Cabins bonus to battery durability also incorrectly affected hull side durability.

  • Alter Ego skill "Equipment Master" now adds 3, 6, 9, 12, and 15 units of generated energy per hull rank instead of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 earlier.

  • Kichiro and Paul’s skill "Equipment Master" now adds 3 units of generated energy per hull rank instead of 1 earlier.

  • Increased speed gain from Rank 1 outboard motor from 5 to 7.

  • Increased speed gain from Rank 2 outboard motor from 10 to 14.

  • Increased base energy generation of all hulls. Rank 1 hulls now average up to 30, Rank 5 hulls up to 90 ("ST Okta" with its 600 remains unchanged).

  • Decorative Horse module now occupies less space and has a smaller installation slot.

Changed files in this update

