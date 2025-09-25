Interface:
Added display of hotkey on the "Take All" button.
Added display of hotkey on the Translocator icon.
Fixed display of the rotation angle characteristic icon for outboard motors.
Added display of the game camera’s view direction on the fullscreen map.
In voice chat, default setting changed to "Hear only group members".
Game & Quests:
After boarding a new boat, its hull is now automatically added to the list of blueprints at the base.
Fixed marker in the Atmans bomb quest.
Fixed quest names in the starting questline for obtaining a boat from the Shipbuilder.
Added a quest to the starting questline to simplify initial access to the base. Access to the base is now possible before hiring a manager.
Balance:
Fixed a bug where the Steering Cabins bonus to battery durability also incorrectly affected hull side durability.
Alter Ego skill "Equipment Master" now adds 3, 6, 9, 12, and 15 units of generated energy per hull rank instead of 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 earlier.
Kichiro and Paul’s skill "Equipment Master" now adds 3 units of generated energy per hull rank instead of 1 earlier.
Increased speed gain from Rank 1 outboard motor from 5 to 7.
Increased speed gain from Rank 2 outboard motor from 10 to 14.
Increased base energy generation of all hulls. Rank 1 hulls now average up to 30, Rank 5 hulls up to 90 ("ST Okta" with its 600 remains unchanged).
Decorative Horse module now occupies less space and has a smaller installation slot.
