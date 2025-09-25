- Completely revamped the gameplay guide page
- Added an encounter rate boost item: “Mad Candlestick”
- Fixed dungeon corner generation omissions
- Fixed a bug where sorting inventory with the S key caused “Samurai Armor” to disappear
- Fixed sorting so items no longer disappear due to type classification errors
We've revamped the gameplay guide, moving away from rigid card types to make each page easier to select.
We've also revised the content, adding tables and diagrams where appropriate.
While the core content remains largely unchanged, we believe it's now more readable.
The “Mad Candlestick” is now sold at the Armory in the Azalis Liberation District.
This item temporarily increases encounter rates.
Additionally, we fixed a bug where certain items like the “Samurai Breastplate” would disappear during sorting.
This was a data issue, but we also made system-level adjustments to prevent it from occurring in the future.
