This is a small changelog aimed to fix couple of issues and add small quality of life improvements.



- Reworked shop and loadout filter. More filter options are available.

This should hopefully cleanup the UI and make it easier to find the desired item.

- Added 4 extra inventory slots for a Light Source, Radiation Counter, Energy Counter, Helmet.

My first idea was to make "A classic simplified RPG inventory system" where player has 6 slots and he can chose any item he wants, but this idea quickly stopped working when player got hit with a realization that amount of slots is extremely strict to have an enjoyable build creation (one slot is always occupied with light source, geiger counter and energy counter are just a waste of a slot, since it's more useful to have something that actually boosts your stats). Hopefully these 4 specialized slots will slightly ease up the inventory management and experience in general.

- Energy counter bonus energy decreased from 75 to 25.

- "Oxys" radiation gain decreased from 0.03 to 0.01.

- "Boot Modificators T-2" additionally provides with 10 maximum health.

- "Experimental jumping module" downside removed, now additionally increases movement speed by 0.5.

- Player now respawns with energy set to 0.

- Consumables are now filtered by cost.

- Reworked the "Restoration" and "Charge" cost of the nurse from flat 20% of your current cash to value dependent on your missing percentage multiplied by the lowest depth (Now prices should be a lot more reasonable). This restoration can put you in debt.

- F5 now makes a quick save (Hopefully it'll save the progress in case something will break).

- Increased hub oxygen restoration speed from 5 to 15 per second.

- Increased hub radiation removal speed from -1 to -5 per second.

- Slightly increased the hitbox of elevators (Now they should be slightly easier to demolish).

- Fixed "Not enough elevator space" issue. Now elevator properly checks for the highest point each time the button is pressed (Except when it's moving).

- Fixed an issue that caused modernized drill to be unequippable.

- Fixed an issue where person can take damage while being dead.

- Fixed an issue where the charges of consumable weren't properly updated.

- Fixed an issue where sometimes grass was indestructible.

- Fixed hub oxygen restoration boundaries (Now no longer works by being close to the wall).

- Fixed lighter and lamp sound effects not being affected by SFX slider.

Additional minor bugfixes and changes.