Major 25 September 2025 Build 20121687 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Added the 3rd selectable cottage: Circus Cottage.

  • New Spirit: Wise Elder.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where monsters spawned at incorrect positions.

  • Fixed an issue where Repair Spirit could not increase the durability of certain skill cards.

Windows Depot 3631831
macOS Depot 3631832
