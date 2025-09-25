Content:
Added the 3rd selectable cottage: Circus Cottage.
New Spirit: Wise Elder.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where monsters spawned at incorrect positions.
Fixed an issue where Repair Spirit could not increase the durability of certain skill cards.
