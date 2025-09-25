Grand Piano Simulator has been updated!

・New "Game Mode" Added!

*Now in Beta testing.

Play the piano to complete quests and earn money.

Use the money you've saved to try the gacha and win items!

You can get your hands on some flashy, eye-catching effects!

Anyone with a PC keyboard can play the piano!

Even if you just randomly hit keys, the game will automatically play notes that fit the current chord progression!

・Simplified Avatar Customization

You can now visually adjust the position of individual avatar parts, such as the position of the feet, arms, and more!