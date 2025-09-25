 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121635 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Added capability for Jutsu attack animations to cast at max range when target is out of range

  • Added Heal Player Mission Objective feature

  • Added Revive Player Mission Objective feature

  • Added Exploration Mission Objective feature

  • Added feature for shop to hide items that are not for the players village
    This is so certain shops like Hidden Jutsu can be merged into the same Scribe interface

Content

  • Added Level 1-45 Daily Missions called 'Patrol Duty'
    They require you to explore unique maps

  • Added Colored Caps to Cash Shop (Credit: Fuze)

  • Added Rainbow Cap to Event Prize Shop (Credit: Fuze)

  • Added Monk Premium Hairstyle to the Cash Shop (Credits: Slugnir)

Changes

  • Hats that hide hair now make your hair look like it's been stuffed into the hat instead of going bald

  • Improved Combusting Vortex Technique artwork (Good job Luhan!)

  • Updated Shark Scale Sword art

  • Improvements to Religious Katana artwork

Balancing

  • Weapons no longer contribute to Jutsu damage
    This is a big change to how we will be balancing weapons going forward. They will be useful purely for the melee attacks or jutsu they cast on attack, but will not contribute their base damage to the entire kit of the player's damage. This is a highly needed change and I believe it is one of the largest issues standing in the way of making melee masteries balanceable. If this turns out to make those masteries too weak, we will rebalance in other ways.

  • Dance of the Crescent Moon Cooldown decreased from 48/47/47s to 43/42/42s

  • Wild Slashes Technique Cooldown decreased from 32/31/31s to 28/27/27s

  • Shockwave Slash Technique Cooldown decreased from 22s to 20s across all levels

  • Crescent Moon Beheading Technique Cooldown decreased from 40s to 36s across all levels

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed certain healing items not being consumed when used

  • (GMs) Fixed Admin Warp visually warping the target even if they cannot be warped (and causing desync)

  • Fixed Item and Jutsu bans not working in TDM mode

  • Fixed artwork for Tendo hood

  • Fixed missing artwork for Wooden Katana for female characters (Thanks Luhan)

Changed files in this update

