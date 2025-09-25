Features
Added capability for Jutsu attack animations to cast at max range when target is out of range
Added Heal Player Mission Objective feature
Added Revive Player Mission Objective feature
Added Exploration Mission Objective feature
Added feature for shop to hide items that are not for the players village
This is so certain shops like Hidden Jutsu can be merged into the same Scribe interface
Content
Added Level 1-45 Daily Missions called 'Patrol Duty'
They require you to explore unique maps
Added Colored Caps to Cash Shop (Credit: Fuze)
Added Rainbow Cap to Event Prize Shop (Credit: Fuze)
Added Monk Premium Hairstyle to the Cash Shop (Credits: Slugnir)
Changes
Hats that hide hair now make your hair look like it's been stuffed into the hat instead of going bald
Improved Combusting Vortex Technique artwork (Good job Luhan!)
Updated Shark Scale Sword art
Improvements to Religious Katana artwork
Balancing
Weapons no longer contribute to Jutsu damage
This is a big change to how we will be balancing weapons going forward. They will be useful purely for the melee attacks or jutsu they cast on attack, but will not contribute their base damage to the entire kit of the player's damage. This is a highly needed change and I believe it is one of the largest issues standing in the way of making melee masteries balanceable. If this turns out to make those masteries too weak, we will rebalance in other ways.
Dance of the Crescent Moon Cooldown decreased from 48/47/47s to 43/42/42s
Wild Slashes Technique Cooldown decreased from 32/31/31s to 28/27/27s
Shockwave Slash Technique Cooldown decreased from 22s to 20s across all levels
Crescent Moon Beheading Technique Cooldown decreased from 40s to 36s across all levels
Bug Fixes
Fixed certain healing items not being consumed when used
(GMs) Fixed Admin Warp visually warping the target even if they cannot be warped (and causing desync)
Fixed Item and Jutsu bans not working in TDM mode
Fixed artwork for Tendo hood
Fixed missing artwork for Wooden Katana for female characters (Thanks Luhan)
