Weapons no longer contribute to Jutsu damage

This is a big change to how we will be balancing weapons going forward. They will be useful purely for the melee attacks or jutsu they cast on attack, but will not contribute their base damage to the entire kit of the player's damage. This is a highly needed change and I believe it is one of the largest issues standing in the way of making melee masteries balanceable. If this turns out to make those masteries too weak, we will rebalance in other ways.