Upgraded most scene effects for stronger visual impact.
Added dynamic weather system to deepen atmosphere.
Complete UI art overhaul.
Black Butterfly Blade available earlier, enriching new-player experience (no effect on old saves).
Extensive refinements to protagonist’s feel and responsiveness.
Fixed various monster-related bugs.
Rebalanced behaviors of select monsters.
Added story-relevant collectibles in chests to enrich narrative (no impact on achievements; already-opened chests in old saves won’t contain them).
Major Update: Version 1.1.0 – Comprehensive Visual Upgrade
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3108991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update