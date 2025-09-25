 Skip to content
Major 25 September 2025 Build 20121599
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Upgraded most scene effects for stronger visual impact.

  2. Added dynamic weather system to deepen atmosphere.

  3. Complete UI art overhaul.

  4. Black Butterfly Blade available earlier, enriching new-player experience (no effect on old saves).

  5. Extensive refinements to protagonist’s feel and responsiveness.

  6. Fixed various monster-related bugs.

  7. Rebalanced behaviors of select monsters.

  8. Added story-relevant collectibles in chests to enrich narrative (no impact on achievements; already-opened chests in old saves won’t contain them).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3108991
