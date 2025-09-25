Hello Bankers! 💼
We quickly addressed some issues affecting the gameplay and released Hotfix v0.2.4.1.
Cashier and Cleaner Improvements (Stability & Security)
Added safeguards to prevent errors with Cashier and Cleaner employees.
Increased overall stability.
Applied additional safety checks against freezing, loss of interaction, and similar issues.
Cash Visibility in Banksafe
Fixed a visual issue where money in the Banksafe appeared to disappear.
The cash inside the safe is now displayed correctly.
📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes
Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.
Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨
Changed files in this update