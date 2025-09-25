 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Limbus Company Deadlock Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds The Deed
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20121592 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:32:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bankers! 💼

We quickly addressed some issues affecting the gameplay and released Hotfix v0.2.4.1.

Cashier and Cleaner Improvements (Stability & Security)

  • Added safeguards to prevent errors with Cashier and Cleaner employees.

  • Increased overall stability.

  • Applied additional safety checks against freezing, loss of interaction, and similar issues.

Cash Visibility in Banksafe

  • Fixed a visual issue where money in the Banksafe appeared to disappear.

  • The cash inside the safe is now displayed correctly.

📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨

🔗 Join Our Discord Channel!

Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Depot 3393241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link