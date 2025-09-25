Hello Bankers! 💼

We quickly addressed some issues affecting the gameplay and released Hotfix v0.2.4.1.

Cashier and Cleaner Improvements (Stability & Security)

Added safeguards to prevent errors with Cashier and Cleaner employees.

Increased overall stability.

Applied additional safety checks against freezing, loss of interaction, and similar issues.

Cash Visibility in Banksafe

Fixed a visual issue where money in the Banksafe appeared to disappear.

The cash inside the safe is now displayed correctly.

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support and happy gaming! 🎮✨

