📖 KANJI ROOM [漢字室]

・New Kanji Room added to the school! (漢字室 = かんじしつ = Kanji Room)

・Currently (only 3) available kanji as a warm-up:

#1 一

#2 二

#3 三

・More kanji coming in future updates, aiming to cover all 2,136 core kanji, plus extras for a total of 2,500 or more.

・A quiz will appear after every 10 kanji later on to test your knowledge.

・You can mark kanji black you already know so you know which to study.

・For now, I’ll be focusing on expanding the kanji system. Your feedback is always appreciated!



🎨 ART UPDATES

・32 New original Japanese-themed paintings (castles, bonsai, famous places, Japan map, and more).

・Improved button art on the canvas. Restart and exit are now easier to tell apart.



🎶 BOOK ROOM [図書室]

・2 New background songs added (also playable in the Kanji Room).



（＾▽＾）／ See you in the next update with more kanji and other features!