Notice for Returning User Event
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Ballers.
As of the patch on September 25, the issue related to the Returning User Event has been successfully fixed.
Players who were with previous version of Returning Event will now apply the new Returning Event, and you will be able to newly participate.
Thank you
- 3on3 FREESTYLE TEAM
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update