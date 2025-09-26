 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
26 September 2025 Build 20121573 Edited 26 September 2025 – 01:46:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear Ballers.

As of the patch on September 25, the issue related to the Returning User Event has been successfully fixed.

Players who were with previous version of Returning Event will now apply the new Returning Event, and you will be able to newly participate.

Thank you

- 3on3 FREESTYLE TEAM​

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit 3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link