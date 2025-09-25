A new tabloid joins the field of criticism. Please welcome – The Friday Partner!

We sent our best agents to dig up dirt on Bobby Martin and forced him to accept his favorite gift. When just asking isn’t helpful — why limit yourself, right?

The Employee Center now shows you exactly who you’ve just hired.

Characters are now a bit more diverse. You’ll meet more stars and more promising talents.

Fixed a bug that broke ad setup by displaying irrelevant UI.

Fixed a bug where last year’s nominees could take part in the "Pollux" ceremony.

You will now receive a bit more notifications explaining why managers received XP.

Fixed a bug where average technology stats were displayed incorrectly in the mid-game.

Added 30 new production events.