A new tabloid joins the field of criticism. Please welcome – The Friday Partner!
We sent our best agents to dig up dirt on Bobby Martin and forced him to accept his favorite gift. When just asking isn’t helpful — why limit yourself, right?
The Employee Center now shows you exactly who you’ve just hired.
Characters are now a bit more diverse. You’ll meet more stars and more promising talents.
Fixed a bug that broke ad setup by displaying irrelevant UI.
Fixed a bug where last year’s nominees could take part in the "Pollux" ceremony.
You will now receive a bit more notifications explaining why managers received XP.
Fixed a bug where average technology stats were displayed incorrectly in the mid-game.
Added 30 new production events.
A few balance tweaks and minor UI improvements.
Today’s update drops all saves made before version 0.8.50.21EA. Those saves are inaccessible in this patch.
Next Monday, September 29th, the beta version will move to the public branch on Steam.
Thank you for participating in the beta — your support means the world to us!
Changed depots in beta branch