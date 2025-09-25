 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121456 Edited 25 September 2025 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

New Areas

  • Late Desert Canyon

    • Desert Pyramid: After defeating the Harvester and obtaining the key, you can unlock the sealed door near the oasis and descend inside.

    • Canyon Ridge: Once the final boss of the Desert Pyramid is defeated, the sandstorm blocking the ridge will dissipate, allowing access.

New Bosses (delayed)

  • The Judge

  • Tervark

New Items & Abilities

(Some cannot be obtained until the postponed boss update.)

  • Reaper’s Aura: Reduces max HP but increases action speed.

  • Judge’s Aura: Periodically halves damage from bosses, once per cycle.

  • Cracked Scales of Judgment: Bring to Unbaek to unlock sales of Soul Inquisition and Authority.

  • Fenrix’s Lost Bundle V: Bring to Fenrix to unlock sales of Judge’s Aura, Engraving of Blood, and Engraving of Void.

Abilities

  • Soul Inquisition: Marks the nearest target. Marked targets take amplified attribute damage.

  • Rejudgment: Reapplies the damage dealt within a short duration as lightning damage.

    • If multiple targets are affected, damage and attribute values are halved.

    • If the marked target is hit, both are increased.

    • Long cooldown.

  • Meteor Shower: Summons multiple meteors from the sky.

  • Fire Breath: Breathes fire forward.

New Trait Fragments

  • Return of the Remnants – Fragments

    • Instant Summon: Projectiles no longer return to the player; they vanish on hit and restore reduced HP. Also applies to Disembodiment.

    • Bloodletting: Increases HP cost of abilities but boosts final damage.

  • Soulrender Slash – New Fragment

    • Frost Scythe: Inflicts chill (freeze buildup) on targets hit.

  • New Fragments

    • Absolution: While equipped with Judge’s Aura, has a chance to nullify incoming damage.

    • Authority: While equipped with Judge’s Spirit, increases lightning attribute damage.

* Judge’s Spirit will be added in a future update.

Changes

  • Improved collision/overlap handling between player and AI.

  • Replaced all NPC-based doors with independent door objects.

  • Applied RVT to most textures.

  • Updated Stone Golem appearance and behavior.

  • Save point list is now sorted.

  • Hovering over a save point shows the area preview image.

  • After clicking a save point, hovering no longer updates info.

  • Updated save point effects.

  • Applied Cull Distance Volumes globally.

  • Revised internal data retrieval methods.

  • Updated damage and status effect handling.

  • Characters now die after falling too long.

  • Updated title screen.

  • Changed effect handling when infusing attributes into Spirit.

  • Using Echo of Souls now consumes all stacks.

  • Improved lock-on system: switching cycles through all valid targets.

  • Replaced internal save keys and applied auto-migration.

  • Removed preview text from infusion UI.

  • Hovering over material icons in infusion/enhancement UI now shows item names.

  • Thunder Orb no longer chains through walls.

  • Adjusted some item placements (items can be obtained again).

  • Added gamma adjustment option.

  • Reduced size of Snake Warrior Elite to fix issues where the player could stand still and avoid all attacks.

  • Adjusted first encounter terrain with Tervark.

  • Updated Tervark’s Fire Breath targeting logic.

  • Restored feedback (mail) feature via Google Sheets.

  • Removed early shortcut in the Spirit zone.

  • Cooldown notification sound now plays even if the ability cannot be used.

  • Quick-slot states for abilities/items are now saved & loaded.

  • Fixed lost key-release events.

  • Added bulk-use option for Soul Shards.

  • Increased brightness of the Ring of Light and Desert Underground Cave.

  • Changed Soulless Resident variation generation:

    • Before: random head + brows + beard + hair

    • Now: chosen from predefined combinations

  • Adjusted Spirit Wolf patterns.

  • Executions are now disabled during Focus Mode.

  • When all quick-slot items are consumed, it auto-switches to the next slot.

  • Updated AI rotation stop conditions.

  • Changed spell effects of the Lich and Goblin Mage.

  • Changed EXP gain/effect:

    • Before: EXP orb spawned → collected on contact

    • Now: EXP gained instantly with effect

  • Removed dash → dodge combo (normal/strong attack combos remain).

  • Fixed invisible walls blocking the camera.

  • Demo version can no longer load Early Access saves.

    • Only saves created after this update apply correctly. Older saves may still display as demo saves.

  • Experimental: Updated terrain load-check for AI/player (may cause short input delay after portal use).

  • Experimental: Grouped important event objects into instances for batch loading.

  • Portal system now uses the new terrain load-check.

  • Increased AI damage overall (up to the Twisted Forest; later areas still under tuning).

  • Kraken new pattern: If the player is behind it, plays a warning animation, deals damage, and knocks back.

  • Adjusted lock-on camera:

    • No more instant zoom-out.

    • Slight sideways shift depending on target distance.

  • Moving away from a portal now deactivates its layer.

  • Reduced scale of Laonir, the Reaper, and Soulless Residents.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed EXP orbs slowing down near the player.

  • Fixed crash when damaging non-character targets.

  • Fixed data-saving issues.

  • Fixed crash when NPCs became hostile.

  • Fixed NPC hostility ending too quickly.

  • Fixed Reaper's Spirit Focus Mode not usable.

  • Fixed AI vision info overwriting incorrectly.

  • Fixed throwable items colliding with player.

  • Fixed Thunder Orb chaining to the same target.

  • Fixed input freeze when pressing keys right after ability use ended.

  • Prevented executions before animation ended.

  • Fixed locked-door clipping bug.

  • Fixed crash when interacting with old quick-slot widget.

  • Fixed spawned AI floating upward due to missing gravity.

  • Fixed Goblin swarm dying from fall damage.

  • Fixed crash caused by missing internal tag in Roaring Blow.

  • Fixed lock-on breaking when switching targets.

  • Fixed BGM restarting when using a portal after dying in boss fights.

  • Fixed white box image showing in empty quick slots.

  • Fixed duplicate item pickup when spamming interaction.

  • Fixed MetaHuman NPC hair not rendering.

  • Fixed missing root motion in some Soulless Resident animations.

  • Fixed rare UI crashes.

Miscellaneous

Adjusted internal logic to fix issues where active abilities caused input freezes.

  • As a result, some items/abilities may now end early when the character is hit.

  • Please report any such cases so they can be corrected.

Support

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3231921
