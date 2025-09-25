Canyon Ridge: Once the final boss of the Desert Pyramid is defeated, the sandstorm blocking the ridge will dissipate, allowing access.

Desert Pyramid: After defeating the Harvester and obtaining the key, you can unlock the sealed door near the oasis and descend inside.

(Some cannot be obtained until the postponed boss update.)

Fenrix’s Lost Bundle V: Bring to Fenrix to unlock sales of Judge’s Aura, Engraving of Blood, and Engraving of Void.

Cracked Scales of Judgment: Bring to Unbaek to unlock sales of Soul Inquisition and Authority.

Judge’s Aura: Periodically halves damage from bosses, once per cycle.

Abilities

Meteor Shower: Summons multiple meteors from the sky.

If the marked target is hit, both are increased.

If multiple targets are affected, damage and attribute values are halved.

Rejudgment: Reapplies the damage dealt within a short duration as lightning damage.

Soul Inquisition: Marks the nearest target. Marked targets take amplified attribute damage.

New Trait Fragments

Authority: While equipped with Judge’s Spirit, increases lightning attribute damage.

Absolution: While equipped with Judge’s Aura, has a chance to nullify incoming damage.

Bloodletting: Increases HP cost of abilities but boosts final damage.

Instant Summon: Projectiles no longer return to the player; they vanish on hit and restore reduced HP. Also applies to Disembodiment.

Return of the Remnants – Fragments

* Judge’s Spirit will be added in a future update.

Improved collision/overlap handling between player and AI.

Replaced all NPC-based doors with independent door objects.

Applied RVT to most textures.

Updated Stone Golem appearance and behavior.

Save point list is now sorted.

Hovering over a save point shows the area preview image.

After clicking a save point, hovering no longer updates info.

Updated save point effects.

Applied Cull Distance Volumes globally.

Revised internal data retrieval methods.

Updated damage and status effect handling.

Characters now die after falling too long.

Updated title screen.

Changed effect handling when infusing attributes into Spirit.

Using Echo of Souls now consumes all stacks.

Improved lock-on system: switching cycles through all valid targets.

Replaced internal save keys and applied auto-migration.

Removed preview text from infusion UI.

Hovering over material icons in infusion/enhancement UI now shows item names.

Thunder Orb no longer chains through walls.

Adjusted some item placements (items can be obtained again).

Added gamma adjustment option.

Reduced size of Snake Warrior Elite to fix issues where the player could stand still and avoid all attacks.

Adjusted first encounter terrain with Tervark.

Updated Tervark’s Fire Breath targeting logic.

Restored feedback (mail) feature via Google Sheets.

Removed early shortcut in the Spirit zone.

Cooldown notification sound now plays even if the ability cannot be used.

Quick-slot states for abilities/items are now saved & loaded.

Fixed lost key-release events.

Added bulk-use option for Soul Shards.

Increased brightness of the Ring of Light and Desert Underground Cave.

Changed Soulless Resident variation generation: Before: random head + brows + beard + hair

Now: chosen from predefined combinations

Adjusted Spirit Wolf patterns.

Executions are now disabled during Focus Mode.

When all quick-slot items are consumed, it auto-switches to the next slot.

Updated AI rotation stop conditions.

Changed spell effects of the Lich and Goblin Mage.

Changed EXP gain/effect: Before: EXP orb spawned → collected on contact

Now: EXP gained instantly with effect

Removed dash → dodge combo (normal/strong attack combos remain).

Fixed invisible walls blocking the camera.

Demo version can no longer load Early Access saves. Only saves created after this update apply correctly. Older saves may still display as demo saves.

Experimental: Updated terrain load-check for AI/player (may cause short input delay after portal use).

Experimental: Grouped important event objects into instances for batch loading.

Portal system now uses the new terrain load-check.

Increased AI damage overall (up to the Twisted Forest; later areas still under tuning).

Kraken new pattern: If the player is behind it, plays a warning animation, deals damage, and knocks back.

Adjusted lock-on camera: No more instant zoom-out.

Slight sideways shift depending on target distance.

Moving away from a portal now deactivates its layer.