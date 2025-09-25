New Content
New Areas
Late Desert Canyon
Desert Pyramid: After defeating the Harvester and obtaining the key, you can unlock the sealed door near the oasis and descend inside.
Canyon Ridge: Once the final boss of the Desert Pyramid is defeated, the sandstorm blocking the ridge will dissipate, allowing access.
New Bosses (delayed) The Judge Tervark
New Items & Abilities
(Some cannot be obtained until the postponed boss update.)
Reaper’s Aura: Reduces max HP but increases action speed.
Judge’s Aura: Periodically halves damage from bosses, once per cycle.
Cracked Scales of Judgment: Bring to Unbaek to unlock sales of Soul Inquisition and Authority.
Fenrix’s Lost Bundle V: Bring to Fenrix to unlock sales of Judge’s Aura, Engraving of Blood, and Engraving of Void.
Abilities
Soul Inquisition: Marks the nearest target. Marked targets take amplified attribute damage.
Rejudgment: Reapplies the damage dealt within a short duration as lightning damage.
If multiple targets are affected, damage and attribute values are halved.
If the marked target is hit, both are increased.
Long cooldown.
Meteor Shower: Summons multiple meteors from the sky.
Fire Breath: Breathes fire forward.
New Trait Fragments
Return of the Remnants – Fragments
Instant Summon: Projectiles no longer return to the player; they vanish on hit and restore reduced HP. Also applies to Disembodiment.
Bloodletting: Increases HP cost of abilities but boosts final damage.
Soulrender Slash – New Fragment
Frost Scythe: Inflicts chill (freeze buildup) on targets hit.
New Fragments
Absolution: While equipped with Judge’s Aura, has a chance to nullify incoming damage.
Authority: While equipped with Judge’s Spirit, increases lightning attribute damage.
* Judge’s Spirit will be added in a future update.
Changes
Improved collision/overlap handling between player and AI.
Replaced all NPC-based doors with independent door objects.
Applied RVT to most textures.
Updated Stone Golem appearance and behavior.
Save point list is now sorted.
Hovering over a save point shows the area preview image.
After clicking a save point, hovering no longer updates info.
Updated save point effects.
Applied Cull Distance Volumes globally.
Revised internal data retrieval methods.
Updated damage and status effect handling.
Characters now die after falling too long.
Updated title screen.
Changed effect handling when infusing attributes into Spirit.
Using Echo of Souls now consumes all stacks.
Improved lock-on system: switching cycles through all valid targets.
Replaced internal save keys and applied auto-migration.
Removed preview text from infusion UI.
Hovering over material icons in infusion/enhancement UI now shows item names.
Thunder Orb no longer chains through walls.
Adjusted some item placements (items can be obtained again).
Added gamma adjustment option.
Reduced size of Snake Warrior Elite to fix issues where the player could stand still and avoid all attacks.
Adjusted first encounter terrain with Tervark.
Updated Tervark’s Fire Breath targeting logic.
Restored feedback (mail) feature via Google Sheets.
Removed early shortcut in the Spirit zone.
Cooldown notification sound now plays even if the ability cannot be used.
Quick-slot states for abilities/items are now saved & loaded.
Fixed lost key-release events.
Added bulk-use option for Soul Shards.
Increased brightness of the Ring of Light and Desert Underground Cave.
Changed Soulless Resident variation generation:
Before: random head + brows + beard + hair
Now: chosen from predefined combinations
Adjusted Spirit Wolf patterns.
Executions are now disabled during Focus Mode.
When all quick-slot items are consumed, it auto-switches to the next slot.
Updated AI rotation stop conditions.
Changed spell effects of the Lich and Goblin Mage.
Changed EXP gain/effect:
Before: EXP orb spawned → collected on contact
Now: EXP gained instantly with effect
Removed dash → dodge combo (normal/strong attack combos remain).
Fixed invisible walls blocking the camera.
Demo version can no longer load Early Access saves.
Only saves created after this update apply correctly. Older saves may still display as demo saves.
Experimental: Updated terrain load-check for AI/player (may cause short input delay after portal use).
Experimental: Grouped important event objects into instances for batch loading.
Portal system now uses the new terrain load-check.
Increased AI damage overall (up to the Twisted Forest; later areas still under tuning).
Kraken new pattern: If the player is behind it, plays a warning animation, deals damage, and knocks back.
Adjusted lock-on camera:
No more instant zoom-out.
Slight sideways shift depending on target distance.
Moving away from a portal now deactivates its layer.
Reduced scale of Laonir, the Reaper, and Soulless Residents.
Bug Fixes
Fixed EXP orbs slowing down near the player.
Fixed crash when damaging non-character targets.
Fixed data-saving issues.
Fixed crash when NPCs became hostile.
Fixed NPC hostility ending too quickly.
Fixed Reaper's Spirit Focus Mode not usable.
Fixed AI vision info overwriting incorrectly.
Fixed throwable items colliding with player.
Fixed Thunder Orb chaining to the same target.
Fixed input freeze when pressing keys right after ability use ended.
Prevented executions before animation ended.
Fixed locked-door clipping bug.
Fixed crash when interacting with old quick-slot widget.
Fixed spawned AI floating upward due to missing gravity.
Fixed Goblin swarm dying from fall damage.
Fixed crash caused by missing internal tag in Roaring Blow.
Fixed lock-on breaking when switching targets.
Fixed BGM restarting when using a portal after dying in boss fights.
Fixed white box image showing in empty quick slots.
Fixed duplicate item pickup when spamming interaction.
Fixed MetaHuman NPC hair not rendering.
Fixed missing root motion in some Soulless Resident animations.
Fixed rare UI crashes.
Miscellaneous
Adjusted internal logic to fix issues where active abilities caused input freezes.
As a result, some items/abilities may now end early when the character is hit.
Please report any such cases so they can be corrected.
Support
ko-fi : https://ko-fi.com/projectsjhg
Email: bu30808dev@gmail.com
Discord(KR): https://discord.gg/NJ7PfuR5fV
Changed files in this update