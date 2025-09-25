Another month, another patch. This update focuses on several game-breaking bugs that negatively affected the experience, plus a few improvements to atmospheric systems.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where money was not removed if you guessed incorrectly.

Fixed music progression not updating correctly based on the number of items collected.

Fixed the item box getting stuck.

Adjustments

Adjusted player snapping values to prevent the player from warping through the floor.

Tuned ghost values to avoid a ghost event immediately after entering the game.

Updates

Updated painting spawn locations to prevent clipping.

Updated generation code to handle edge cases where two of the same object could be generated.

We appreciate your continued support and bug reports — please keep them coming!

//the devs downstairs