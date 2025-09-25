 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121443 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Another month, another patch. This update focuses on several game-breaking bugs that negatively affected the experience, plus a few improvements to atmospheric systems.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where money was not removed if you guessed incorrectly.

  • Fixed music progression not updating correctly based on the number of items collected.

  • Fixed the item box getting stuck.

Adjustments

  • Adjusted player snapping values to prevent the player from warping through the floor.

  • Tuned ghost values to avoid a ghost event immediately after entering the game.

Updates

  • Updated painting spawn locations to prevent clipping.

  • Updated generation code to handle edge cases where two of the same object could be generated.

We appreciate your continued support and bug reports — please keep them coming!

//the devs downstairs

Changed files in this update

