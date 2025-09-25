 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121392 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Papa Prestigio – invincibilitybuff: Invulnerability duration reduced from 20s → 10s.

- Papa Prestigio – PizzaShokewave: Damage from falling Pizza Supply Drop Pods to allies has been significantly reduced.

- Interior props: Credit refund on deletion increased from 50% → 75% of the purchase price.

- Autumn interior props (Build 0.8.1148): Some items have been redistributed to Ranks 3, 4, and 5.

- Furniture placement: When placing the same furniture repeatedly, you can now place them consecutively.

Changed files in this update

