Transmission: Moros Protocol Post-Launch Patch 1.0.7 Deployed

The system has been re-calibrated. Anomalies identified in the previous cycle have been addressed, stability reinforced and core functions optimised. Field operatives should experience a smoother synchronisation with protocol parameters moving forward.

** WARNING - Please start a fresh run after updating to 1.0.7

There's a known issue where continuing a run causes equipped augments to disappear, and slots glitch out. To avoid this, please start a fresh run.



We are also Steam Deck verified! Enjoy the screen-splitting gore and action on-the-go.



Weapons

New Weapons: Metal Storm (physical) and AAT Multicannon (energy) added into the game, as per our 50 review milestone!

AOE type weapons: Fixed bug where AOE type weapon attacks won’t do proper damage to certain bosses or enemies.







Gameplay

Explosive barrels: Now they damage secret doors if they explode close to them.

Bosses

The Blob: Blob’s back view of the eye was fixed.

Final Boss: Pickups are now destroyed after the cutscene of phase two.

Final Boss: Boss spawns have increased HP (80HP -> 120HP) and their melee attacks have a slightly bigger radius (0.2 -> 0.25).

Final Boss: Second phase’s triple hit melee attack of the Boss was reworked to be more predictable and impressive.

Rooms

Storage Area: Fixes on maps including softlocks.

Systems

Title Screen: Discord Link is updated and now working as intended.

Title Screen: Initialise settings on startup properly.

Bioboost/ Upgrade: Fixed bugs regarding the upgrades.

Performance

Overall in-game performance should be greatly improved.

All Enemies Corpses: Removed the status effects (VFX) from their bodies after the player eliminates them. Further optimisations were applied.

Jocaste’s Arena (Storage): Optimisations were applied.

All Rooms: Polishes, balances and optimisations were applied.

Co-op

Fixed a bug where players could run through a door and fall into an empty space.

See you in the stars 💫

- Pixel Reign 🚀