25 September 2025 Build 20121295 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
- Added two new encounters with new mechanics
- Added a large version of the text log that appears when clicking a log entry
- Fixed the condition display using inconsistent tag names
- Prevented the encounter menu appearing multiple times

