- Added hide tutorial text and stamina boost on first enemy chase.
- Reduced difficulty in ball pit.
- Added "minigame" to try catch the balloon on the city.
- Reduced ambush probability on act 1.
- Improved big circus tent outside collisions to better match how it looks.
- Increased labyrinth toy speed on act 2.
- Reduced hint text size.
- Fixed bugs related to the enemy being able to go into the bonfire salt circle.
- Fixed bug that caused the clown to kill you when you were hiding inside a tube.
Update notes for Sep. 25 (v1.2.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
