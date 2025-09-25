 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121150 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added hide tutorial text and stamina boost on first enemy chase.
  2. Reduced difficulty in ball pit.
  3. Added "minigame" to try catch the balloon on the city.
  4. Reduced ambush probability on act 1.
  5. Improved big circus tent outside collisions to better match how it looks.
  6. Increased labyrinth toy speed on act 2.
  7. Reduced hint text size.
  8. Fixed bugs related to the enemy being able to go into the bonfire salt circle.
  9. Fixed bug that caused the clown to kill you when you were hiding inside a tube.

Changed files in this update

