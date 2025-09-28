 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20121139 Edited 28 September 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added support for DX12 Shader Model 5. Some graphics cards that support DX12 but not DX12 Ultimate (such as the Intel Iris Xe) can now run with the default launch option. They can also benefit from AMD FSR 3, which can run under Shader Model 5.

Note: It is recommended to update your graphics card driver from the official graphics card website.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3257491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link