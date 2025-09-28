Added support for DX12 Shader Model 5. Some graphics cards that support DX12 but not DX12 Ultimate (such as the Intel Iris Xe) can now run with the default launch option. They can also benefit from AMD FSR 3, which can run under Shader Model 5.
Note: It is recommended to update your graphics card driver from the official graphics card website.
Compatibility Update
Update notes via Steam Community
