Ronza was nerfed and few bugs were fixed!

1- timer for answering questions has been increased from 5 seconds to 8 seconds

2- first night teachers attack timers were nerfed

3- the laptop's outer collision for the closing is increased

4- detective attack timer is nerfed

5- brick breaker mini game ball + paddle movement speed were increased

6- space invaders chicken egg spawn timer is increased

7- spicy tower jumping force is increased

8- fixed a bug were the player can hide under bed and close the curtains in the closet at the same time