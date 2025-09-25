Ronza was nerfed and few bugs were fixed!
1- timer for answering questions has been increased from 5 seconds to 8 seconds
2- first night teachers attack timers were nerfed
3- the laptop's outer collision for the closing is increased
4- detective attack timer is nerfed
5- brick breaker mini game ball + paddle movement speed were increased
6- space invaders chicken egg spawn timer is increased
7- spicy tower jumping force is increased
8- fixed a bug were the player can hide under bed and close the curtains in the closet at the same time
New Ronza Update!
Update notes via Steam Community
Ronza was nerfed and few bugs were fixed!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 4005521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update