25 September 2025 Build 20121098 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ronza was nerfed and few bugs were fixed!
1- timer for answering questions has been increased from 5 seconds to 8 seconds
2- first night teachers attack timers were nerfed
3- the laptop's outer collision for the closing is increased
4- detective attack timer is nerfed
5- brick breaker mini game ball + paddle movement speed were increased
6- space invaders chicken egg spawn timer is increased
7- spicy tower jumping force is increased
8- fixed a bug were the player can hide under bed and close the curtains in the closet at the same time

Windows English Depot 4005521
