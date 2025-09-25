 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20121081 Edited 25 September 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Heavy Tank! Now available in Challenge Mode: Return to Zombie HQ.
    A heavy tank has arrived on the battlefield — unleash terrifying firepower to crush the zombie waves!


Content Optimization:

  • Mechanic repair range increased: 5 → 8
  • After a battle failure, previously unlocked tech tree progress will be retained
  • Improved targeting logic: when right-clicking a distant target, units will now automatically attack nearby enemies instead of only moving toward the clicked target


Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the military filter option in the warehouse filter could not be used properly

Changed files in this update

Depot 3351651
