New Content:
- Heavy Tank! Now available in Challenge Mode: Return to Zombie HQ.
A heavy tank has arrived on the battlefield — unleash terrifying firepower to crush the zombie waves!
Content Optimization:
- Mechanic repair range increased: 5 → 8
- After a battle failure, previously unlocked tech tree progress will be retained
- Improved targeting logic: when right-clicking a distant target, units will now automatically attack nearby enemies instead of only moving toward the clicked target
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where the military filter option in the warehouse filter could not be used properly
Changed files in this update