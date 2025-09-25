New Content
The Velvet Whisper (Strip Club Mini-Game)
A brand-new location has been added to the Tavern world: The Velvet Whisper, a strip club where entertainment comes with a challenge.
The Velvet Whisper features a progression-based mini-game:
Players must click the correct symbols within a limited time window.
Successfully clearing levels unlocks further progression within the club.
Fisherman Side Quest
Players can now meet and interact with a local fisherman in a dedicated questline.
This quest introduces an evolving dialogue and interactions based on your corruption.
As the player’s corruption rises, these interactions shift in tone and escalate, ultimately leading to a sex scene.
This questline is designed to adapt dynamically to the corruption system, giving players different experiences based on their corruption.
Confessional Quest
A new confessional system has been added, allowing the player to hear confessions from various townsfolk.
Each confession can be answered through one of four distinct response types:
Pious Response – Faithful and devout, reflecting the stance of the church.
Helpful Response – Honest advice intended to aid the confessor.
Naughty Response – Teasing or suggestive, often embarrassing or provocative.
Raunchy Response – Available at higher corruption levels, offering far bolder replies that may not comfort but certainly leave an impression.
You can replay this side quest as many times as you like, experimenting with different responses as the confessions keep coming in.
System Adjustments
Sex Status Logic Overhaul
The internal logic governing the Tavern’s various meters (Breast, Ass, Exposure) has been reworked.
This adjustment ensures that meter progression and the events tied to them trigger more consistently and accurately especially after every tavern shift.
Bug Fixes and Corrections
Fixed an issue where prostitution customers would not spawn in the room, preventing interactions from occurring even after accepting prostitution.
Fixed a bug where harassment images could remain stuck on screen if triggered at the exact moment a shift ended.
Corrected a state where refusing to serve a drink would still result in the customer paying as if it had been delivered.
Resolved cases where incorrect images appeared on top of each other or failed to disappear when intended.
Implemented typo corrections and various minor fixes that, while not game-breaking, improve overall polish.
