25 September 2025 Build 20121030 Edited 25 September 2025 – 08:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Announcement:

1. Optimized some art effects and illustrations

2. Optimized other player information screen (with quick likes)

3. Optimized the display of skill stones and runes for easier identification

4. Added a new Town Hall appearance - Rockfall Fortress

5. Optimized the Town Hall display model in the open world

6. Added Duffy's Smart Q&A in simplified Chinese mode to answer frequently asked questions

7. Server merger notice: September 28th: ​​S19-S22 merged into CS6

