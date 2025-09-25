Update Announcement:
1. Optimized some art effects and illustrations
2. Optimized other player information screen (with quick likes)
3. Optimized the display of skill stones and runes for easier identification
4. Added a new Town Hall appearance - Rockfall Fortress
5. Optimized the Town Hall display model in the open world
6. Added Duffy's Smart Q&A in simplified Chinese mode to answer frequently asked questions
7. Server merger notice: September 28th: S19-S22 merged into CS6
Changed files in this update