Good morning, Fellow Immortals! ✨ Kong Kong is right on time with today’s update!

This update includes:

① Cloud Save feature is now available

② New character Tang Monk joins the adventure

Many fellow Immortals have asked for Cloud Save before—this time we’ve got it covered! ✨ No more worries about losing your progress!

This update also introduces a brand-new character: Tang. Follow Kong Kong and check out his unique skills!

Tang is a mage who embodies the nature of water and the spirit of compassion. He can strike from afar with water spells while also summoning holy light to heal himself.

As you push through stages, Tang Monk lets you unleash icy bursts for heavy damage while sustaining yourself through recovery—balanced in both offense and defense.

Next, let’s dive into each of Tang Monk’s skills together with Kong Kong and uncover their hidden power!

Regular Skills

WuShuang Skills

Since his abilities revolve around water, after watching the skill showcase, we bet you can’t wait to try him out! Tang shines in battles—casting damage from a safe distance, weaving in and out of danger, and keeping himself protected. Go experience his charm firsthand in the game!

If you encounter any issues while playing, don’t hesitate to share your feedback with us in the player groups—we’re always listening and striving to do better!

