New Content
- Expanded world layout: next area now partially explorable (no gameplay yet)
- Procedural building workflow implemented, allowing placement of buildings of any size
- Early interior work started for new areas
- Robots now perform ambient tasks (cleaning, maintenance, moving boxes) before detecting the player
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug where pickaxe prompt showed incorrect slot
- Crash site fire now extinguishes after the first night
- Fixed item drop-through-floor issue (especially affecting pistol)
- Added drop sound effect for pistol (other items will receive sounds in future updates)
Read more about it on the blog: https://proximadivide.com/?p=219
Changed files in this update