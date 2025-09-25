 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20120935
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Expanded world layout: next area now partially explorable (no gameplay yet)
  • Procedural building workflow implemented, allowing placement of buildings of any size
  • Early interior work started for new areas
  • Robots now perform ambient tasks (cleaning, maintenance, moving boxes) before detecting the player


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where pickaxe prompt showed incorrect slot
  • Crash site fire now extinguishes after the first night
  • Fixed item drop-through-floor issue (especially affecting pistol)
  • Added drop sound effect for pistol (other items will receive sounds in future updates)


Read more about it on the blog: https://proximadivide.com/?p=219

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3819601
  • Loading history…
