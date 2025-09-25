Balance Changes

The previous disorientation nerf allowed the status effect to wear off faster whenever Odin takes damage. This resulted in sudden recoveries that some players found even more disorienting. The new limit to the status duration reduction will ensure that people always have time to react to an imminent disorientation recovery; And alright alright, here's your immunity period that so many people have been asking for.

Tangler Skeleton 's ability recharge time increased from 22 seconds to 24 seconds



I don't know how to fix her, but I can make her a little less overwhelming to deal with.

Slightly reduced Frosty Pleco 's slow duration per pearl collected



After the previous Pleco "nerf", Frosty Pleco has risen to the top of the Frosty upgrade options - It became able to perform massive AoE slows with consistency, despite its low cost. Frosty Pleco was meant to be an unreliable slower that requires proper economic setup to maintain its slowing effect on skeletons - This slow duration nerf should make it less of a no-brainer to give Frosty Elixirs to the already OP Plecos.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a glitch where upgrading a Pleco while it is collecting could cause a pearl to no longer be auto-collectible

Reported by eagle



Fixed a glitch where achievement "Break Time" does not unlock as intended

Reported by Something

Fixed a glitch where Hollow turrets' transparency gets applied twice



gets applied twice Fixed a glitch where 2 graves inside Level 3-14 are invisible



Fixed a glitch where Level 3-10's initial waves could proceed prematurely



Fixed Graveyard side UI anchoring issues for various display aspect ratios



for various display aspect ratios Attempted fix for a glitch where returning players do not get the map notification icon for newly unlocked biomes



for newly unlocked biomes Fixed many localization special character display issues

Misc Changes

Pearl Tree 's crying visual & sound effects now play less frequently



's crying visual & sound effects now play less frequently Added a Treat Bucket tip for placing Hollow turrets outside of your base



for placing Hollow turrets outside of your base Added a turret selection warning for when you did not bring any collectors

The Czech localization is live! Special thanks to our translators Citrus & KakaoDei for their hard work, finishing this full localization only 2 weeks after the game's launch!