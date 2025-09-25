[Game Optimization]



Endless Mode

-When entering a bad ending, a prompt will now appear asking the player whether to proceed.



Standard Game

-If there is a risk of overwork, the protagonist will now give a warning before carrying out the schedule.

-Virgins can now trigger the kyabakura work storyline.

-When asking the teacher for help to break free from host club addiction, the host will no longer disappear from the contact list.

-It is now possible to use the meditation technique to overcome host club addiction.

-Reading the Book of Eibon will no longer force the protagonist to lose her virginity.

-The first sexual partner is now correctly displayed in the status screen.

-Game text has been optimized.

-UI buttons have been improved.



New Game+

-After triggering the specific kyabakura route event, you can now refuse Nina’s invitation in the next playthrough.

-If you go bankrupt, you can now visit the maid café earlier in the next playthrough to inquire about jobs.

「Changes in storyline due to New Game+ progression require starting a new save file to function correctly and be recorded in the game. Existing save files can still be played and will support the other optimizations.We are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.」



[Bug Fixes]

-Fixed an issue where certain CGs could not be unlocked properly during gameplay.



Thank you to all our players for your support and love.

Playmeow Games