Thanks for all your feedback! This patch brings some fixes and improved localization.
Fixes:
Fixed Malefactor: players choosing the Poisoner path now correctly receive the intended bonuses — reduced prison time and faster disappearance of forgettable crimes.
Removed work slowdown at low energy. Previously, sending a low-energy character to work applied a double penalty: the character worked slower and also suffered exhaustion. Now only one penalty remains — exhaustion.
Fixed a bug where non-potion cards could incorrectly receive the “Strong” label before their name.
Localization:
Improved translations in Simplified & Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean.
