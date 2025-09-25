 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20120797 Edited 25 September 2025 – 11:13:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for all your feedback! This patch brings some fixes and improved localization.

Fixes:

  • Fixed Malefactor: players choosing the Poisoner path now correctly receive the intended bonuses — reduced prison time and faster disappearance of forgettable crimes.

  • Removed work slowdown at low energy. Previously, sending a low-energy character to work applied a double penalty: the character worked slower and also suffered exhaustion. Now only one penalty remains — exhaustion.

  • Fixed a bug where non-potion cards could incorrectly receive the “Strong” label before their name.

Localization:

  • Improved translations in Simplified & Traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

