Accessories: Added the new Hyper Magnet accessory that periodically pulls drops
Accessories: Adjusted the brightness of accessory icons
Accessories: Fixed a bug where accessories became invisible when the chicken used dash
Accessories – Glass Crown: Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in walls while using the Glass Crown
New Golden Magnet: Added the Golden Magnet Reward an effect that pulls drops in a large range for a certain time.
Visual Update: Changed the appearance of the grown Basic Chick
Skills & Accessories: Improved visuals in the skill and accessory selection menus
Prince Boss: Adjusted and improved the cutscene
Queen Boss: Fixed a bug where transforming into a dinosaur during the fight could break the map
Settings – Skill Opacity: Now correctly affects Evolution 1 of the star (Radiant Constellation)
Fusion – Medusa’s Fury: Fixed an invisibility issue
Victory Screen: Added a confetti effect when leveling up
Flamethrower Evolutions: Swapped animated icons
Collections – Frogs: Variants now have different names and icons
Swarms: Reduced the damage of small frogs and tadpoles during swarms
Fusion: Added an option to disable fusions
HUB: Added new chicken NPCs
Craft: Adjusted the text color of the Light element for better readability
Infinity Mode: Adjust on the Infinity Mode Warning text for more emphasis
Bosses: Visual adjustments to health bars
Tutorial: Updated aim and shoot button for controllers
Nature Core: Added the effect description for each element
Chicken Cages: Fixed a bug where unlock cages appeared right before the boss spawned
Chests: Fixed a bug that allowed opening multiple chests simultaneously
Delivery Wand: Fixed a visual bug showing stopped vehicles
Interface: More information during the run on pause screen and at the end screen information tab
Firearms Wand: Adjusted the formatting of the unlock text
Dinosaur: Visual improvement
Frozen Steps: Balance adjustments
Observatory – Upgrades: You can now preview the next upgrade without needing to fully complete the previous one
Thank you all for the continuous feedback — more updates are on the way!
