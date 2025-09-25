Accessories: Added the new Hyper Magnet accessory that periodically pulls drops

Accessories: Adjusted the brightness of accessory icons

Accessories: Fixed a bug where accessories became invisible when the chicken used dash

Accessories – Glass Crown: Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in walls while using the Glass Crown

New Golden Magnet: Added the Golden Magnet Reward an effect that pulls drops in a large range for a certain time.

Visual Update: Changed the appearance of the grown Basic Chick

Skills & Accessories: Improved visuals in the skill and accessory selection menus

Prince Boss: Adjusted and improved the cutscene

Queen Boss: Fixed a bug where transforming into a dinosaur during the fight could break the map

Settings – Skill Opacity: Now correctly affects Evolution 1 of the star (Radiant Constellation)

Fusion – Medusa’s Fury: Fixed an invisibility issue

Victory Screen: Added a confetti effect when leveling up

Flamethrower Evolutions: Swapped animated icons

Collections – Frogs: Variants now have different names and icons

Swarms: Reduced the damage of small frogs and tadpoles during swarms

Fusion: Added an option to disable fusions

HUB: Added new chicken NPCs

Craft: Adjusted the text color of the Light element for better readability

Infinity Mode: Adjust on the Infinity Mode Warning text for more emphasis

Bosses: Visual adjustments to health bars

Tutorial: Updated aim and shoot button for controllers

Nature Core: Added the effect description for each element

Chicken Cages: Fixed a bug where unlock cages appeared right before the boss spawned

Chests: Fixed a bug that allowed opening multiple chests simultaneously

Delivery Wand: Fixed a visual bug showing stopped vehicles

Interface: More information during the run on pause screen and at the end screen information tab

Firearms Wand: Adjusted the formatting of the unlock text

Dinosaur: Visual improvement

Frozen Steps: Balance adjustments