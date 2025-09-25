 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20120743 Edited 26 September 2025 – 16:13:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Accessories: Added the new Hyper Magnet accessory that periodically pulls drops

  • Accessories: Adjusted the brightness of accessory icons

  • Accessories: Fixed a bug where accessories became invisible when the chicken used dash

  • Accessories – Glass Crown: Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck in walls while using the Glass Crown

  • New Golden Magnet: Added the Golden Magnet Reward an effect that pulls drops in a large range for a certain time.

  • Visual Update: Changed the appearance of the grown Basic Chick

  • Skills & Accessories: Improved visuals in the skill and accessory selection menus

  • Prince Boss: Adjusted and improved the cutscene

  • Queen Boss: Fixed a bug where transforming into a dinosaur during the fight could break the map

  • Settings – Skill Opacity: Now correctly affects Evolution 1 of the star (Radiant Constellation)

  • Fusion – Medusa’s Fury: Fixed an invisibility issue

  • Victory Screen: Added a confetti effect when leveling up

  • Flamethrower Evolutions: Swapped animated icons

  • Collections – Frogs: Variants now have different names and icons

  • Swarms: Reduced the damage of small frogs and tadpoles during swarms

  • Fusion: Added an option to disable fusions

  • HUB: Added new chicken NPCs

  • Craft: Adjusted the text color of the Light element for better readability

  • Infinity Mode: Adjust on the Infinity Mode Warning text for more emphasis

  • Bosses: Visual adjustments to health bars

  • Tutorial: Updated aim and shoot button for controllers

  • Nature Core: Added the effect description for each element

  • Chicken Cages: Fixed a bug where unlock cages appeared right before the boss spawned

  • Chests: Fixed a bug that allowed opening multiple chests simultaneously

  • Delivery Wand: Fixed a visual bug showing stopped vehicles

  • Interface: More information during the run on pause screen and at the end screen information tab

  • Firearms Wand: Adjusted the formatting of the unlock text

  • Dinosaur: Visual improvement

  • Frozen Steps: Balance adjustments

  • Observatory – Upgrades: You can now preview the next upgrade without needing to fully complete the previous one

Thank you all for the continuous feedback — more updates are on the way!

