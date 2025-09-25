 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Limbus Company Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20120714 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Chieftains,

To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from September 25th, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.

Fixed the incorrect spawn point of Barbarian Invaders at Wetland - Elite Tortoise

Fixed that Mastery - Terrorizing Lunge's Coma effect incorrectly triggered on successful defense

Fixed audio crashes caused by certain mods during server loading and startup

Changed files in this update

Depot 2646461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link