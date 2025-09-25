Dear Chieftains,

To provide a better gaming experience, the server will undergo maintenance. It will be temporarily unavailable starting from September 25th, at 7:00 AM UTC, with an expected downtime 30 minutes. This update includes a client update, and chieftains will need to update their client to enjoy the game normally. We are very grateful for your understanding and support.

Fixed the incorrect spawn point of Barbarian Invaders at Wetland - Elite Tortoise

Fixed that Mastery - Terrorizing Lunge's Coma effect incorrectly triggered on successful defense

Fixed audio crashes caused by certain mods during server loading and startup