Leaderboards are finally here!
At long last, leaderboards have been added to the game. Automatically submit your high scores to the global leaderboard and try to reach the number 1 spot!
Additions
Added leaderboards for Classic, Race, Rising Lava, Hardcore, and Flipped gamemodes
Added a setting to rotate your cube on each step
Added Hardcore gamemode
Fixes
Fixed the Rising Lava gamemode not scoring correctly
Fixed the Race gamemode not scoring correctly
Fixed splash image error
Removals
Removed Freebie gamemode
Removed Lights Out gamemode
Changed files in this update