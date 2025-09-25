Leaderboards are finally here!

At long last, leaderboards have been added to the game. Automatically submit your high scores to the global leaderboard and try to reach the number 1 spot!

Additions

Added leaderboards for Classic, Race, Rising Lava, Hardcore, and Flipped gamemodes

Added a setting to rotate your cube on each step

Added Hardcore gamemode

Fixes

Fixed the Rising Lava gamemode not scoring correctly

Fixed the Race gamemode not scoring correctly

Fixed splash image error

Removals