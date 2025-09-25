 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY SILENT HILL f Limbus Company Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Transformers™: Fall of Cybertron™ Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 September 2025 Build 20120709 Edited 25 September 2025 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Leaderboards are finally here!

At long last, leaderboards have been added to the game. Automatically submit your high scores to the global leaderboard and try to reach the number 1 spot!

Additions

  • Added leaderboards for Classic, Race, Rising Lava, Hardcore, and Flipped gamemodes

  • Added a setting to rotate your cube on each step

  • Added Hardcore gamemode

Fixes

  • Fixed the Rising Lava gamemode not scoring correctly

  • Fixed the Race gamemode not scoring correctly

  • Fixed splash image error

Removals

  • Removed Freebie gamemode

  • Removed Lights Out gamemode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3480431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link